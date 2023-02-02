Reigning Panorama champions Despers among 14 in semifinals
REIGNING Panorama champion Desperadoes will be among the 14 in the Panorama semifinals on February 5 at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
The 14 bands were named on Thursday after the large band preliminaries ended on February 1.
The preliminaries saw bands from all regions compete.
Pan Trinbago’s president Beverley Ramsey-Moore said she is excited about the upcoming event and anticipates a large turnout.
The bands competing in the semifinals are:
BP Renegades
Desperadoes
First Citizens Supernovas Steel Orchestra
HADCO Phase II Pan Groove
Massy Trinidad All Stars
NLCB Buccooneers Steel Orchestra
NLCB Fonclaire Steel Orchestra
Nutrien Silver Stars Steel Orchestra
Proman Starlift Steel
RBC Redemption Sound Setters
Republic Bank Exodus Steelband
Shell Invaders Steel Orchestra
Skiffle
T&TEC Tropical Angel Harps
