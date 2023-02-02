Reigning Panorama champions Despers among 14 in semifinals

Players from Republic Bank Exodus perform in the Large Conventional Band preliminaries, at Tunapuna panyard on Wednesday. The band has qualified for the Panorama semis to be held on Sunday. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE -

REIGNING Panorama champion Desperadoes will be among the 14 in the Panorama semifinals on February 5 at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

The 14 bands were named on Thursday after the large band preliminaries ended on February 1.

The preliminaries saw bands from all regions compete.

Pan Trinbago’s president Beverley Ramsey-Moore said she is excited about the upcoming event and anticipates a large turnout.

The bands competing in the semifinals are:

BP Renegades

Desperadoes

First Citizens Supernovas Steel Orchestra

HADCO Phase II Pan Groove

Massy Trinidad All Stars

NLCB Buccooneers Steel Orchestra

NLCB Fonclaire Steel Orchestra

Nutrien Silver Stars Steel Orchestra

Proman Starlift Steel

RBC Redemption Sound Setters

Republic Bank Exodus Steelband

Shell Invaders Steel Orchestra

Skiffle

T&TEC Tropical Angel Harps