Real estate agents praise PRESD Portal

Lauren Rampersad, facilitator or the PRESD Portal session on January 17. -

In its continued commitment to provide an agile and client-focused public service, the Ministry of Public Administration (MPA) hosted a workshop for over 100 real estate agents on the recently launched Property and Real Estate Services Division’s (PRESD) Portal on January 17 in Port of Spain.

The MPA partnered with the leading and recognised regulatory agency for real estate agents in the country, The Association of Real Estate Agents of TT (AREA TT) to ensure members were given an opportunity to register and share feedback on ways to enhance the government property management service.

Permanent secretary, Claudelle McKellar, welcomed AREA TT and the real estate agents of TT to the session. “This online solution is a new beginning, it’s all about transparency, it is all about openness and greater efficiency with regards to the rental of properties by the State.”

The blended virtual and face-to-face orientation session was facilitated by portfolio manager, Michelle Carrington and project manager, Lauren Rampersad at the Hart Street, Conference Room, Old Fire Station Building, Port of Spain. Over 100 agents attended and several were able to register on the day using their mobile phones and computers, and welcomed the convenience of the system.

“The online portal is a great initiative by the Property and Real Estate Services Division. As a real estate agent, it gives me a unique opportunity to be in close contact and have my listings reviewed for consideration by the relevant parties,” Monique Aleong, real estate agent with Terra Caribbean stated at the workshop.

Similarly, Sasha Anton, also with Terra Caribbean, explained that, “The PRESD Portal is a great online service that I think will create and build working relationships between the various ministries and real estate agencies by providing a directory of properties that they can use based on their real estate needs.”

AREA TT president Mark Edghill thanked facilitators, PRESD staff and participants and was appreciative of the inclusion of stakeholders in the process.

“The ministry has been extremely receptive and extremely good in taking onboard recommendations that are being made by members and we are happy with the amendments and progress being done so far…The portal is a step in the right direction to streamline and improve efficiency and accuracy in doing business with the state.”

Launched in December 2022, by Minister of Public Administration Allyson West, the property management system brings a range of online services to citizens. Real estate agents can now register properties online for selection by government ministries, agencies and divisions. The PRESD Portal also allows government agencies to then select affordable accommodation as well as schedule and manage property maintenance. Members of the public can also log on to lodge complaints on the use or misuse of public properties. This is just one in a series of digitization projects that are being rolled out by the Ministry. The MPA is charged with modernising the public service, collaborating with government ministries to ensure effective property management, as well as training and development of public servants and public policy development. For more information visit: https://mpa.gov.tt

The above article is courtesy the Ministry of Planning and Administration.