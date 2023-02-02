East Under-15s crush Tobago in Scotia NextGen opener

North East teammates celebrate after taking North’s fourth wicket during the Scotiabank NextGen U15 cricket series match, at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair, on Wednesday. - ROGER JACOB

EAST Zone under-15 cricket team sent out a warning to their rivals on Wednesday as the Scotiabank NextGen Tournament bowled off at various venues across Trinidad.

At the National Cricket Centre in Couva, East crushed Tobago by a massive 243 runs.

Batting first, East posted a mammoth 297 for six in 43 overs.

Tobago had little chance at the total and were skittled out for 54 runs in 21.2 overs. East skipper Yasir Deen led from the front with four wickets in as many balls.

At Agostini Recreation Ground, Central Zone crushed South West by 165 runs.

After winning the toss and deciding to bat, Central were led to an imposing 279 for five by opener Darius Batoosingh, who struck 101 from 97 balls (15 fours, one six). Zakariya Mohammed (40 not out), Saleem Khan (26), Amrit Pittiman (26 not out), Dimitri Ramjattan (23) all had solid contributions. Daron Dhanraj was the pick of the bowlers with two for 28.

In reply, South West were bundled out for 114 with three players dismissed without scoring.

Pittiman (5/17) and Kyle Ramesar (2/18) did the damage for Central.

At St Julien Road Ground, South East defeated neighbouring South by 56 runs.

South East were all out for 180 with Shiva Harripersad (33), Scyon Charles (31) and Zane Maraj (30) dismissed after good starts.

Shaan Ramtahal (3/33), Varun Roopnarine (2/27) and Johnathan Jebodh (2/40) limited their opponents.

South, despite a battling half century from Levi Ghany, were dismissed for 124.

Ghany, who batted at number three, was the last man dismissed for a valiant 51 off 69 balls.

Ganesh Gobin (4/23) and Kristoph Seeraj (4/31) were too much for South to handle.

At the Queen’s Park Oval, North East took care of North by seven wickets. Batting first, North could only manage 132 all out in 38.2 overs with Rufano Stewart’s top score of 31. Ethan Ramsundar (3/13) and Zakilon Beckles (2/24) restricted North.

In reply, North East coasted to 133 for three in 29.2 overs with opener Israel Gonzales (38 not out) and Ashmir Singh (26 not out) ensuring victory.