Cruise with the Saints to help school

Jayron "Rawkus" Remy - Mark Lyndersay

Cruise With The Saints, one of St Mary’s College’s newer fundraising events, returns on February 3.

The opportunity to reconnect, party and cruise the night away is the offer at this year’s event. There will be giveaways, prizes, cutters, chasers and past students who turned top DJs will entertain up to 11 pm on board the Harbour Master, a media release said.

Patrons will also have the option to stay for the “after-party” on shore at Econo Car Rentals, Western Main Road, where "additional goodies" will also be provided.

Communications officer of the CIC Past Students Union, Jayron “Rawkus” Remy said in the release, “This intimate Carnival setting allows party-goers to bring their crew, coolers and their vibes, and have a time to the sounds of DJs Private Ryan and Glorious Gonzo.

"We’re grateful to Tipsy Pop, Coors, Starbucks, Campari and Angostura, who’ve all come on board to make this cruise experience a truly memorable one.”

Tickets cost $400 and are available from all committee members, at the school or online at islandetickets.com/cwts.

All proceeds go to school upkeep and maintenance. Over the past two-three years the school has had to make rapid changes to keep up with technology and offer the best learning experience, the release said.

Remy said, “This is no cheap feat and the public’s support toward realising these upgrades and maintenance work is deeply appreciated."