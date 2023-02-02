British High Commission, Women set for Thrive 2023

Lucia Cabrera Jones (right) and Jayme Hoyte (left), representatives of WOMEN during an event to promote entrepreneurs in La Horquetta. - Grevic Alvarado

The British High Commission and Women-Owned Media and Education Network (Women) have started registration for the Thrive 2023 business development programme aimed at local and migrant Venezuelan women in TT.

In a statement to Newsday, the high commission reported it has partnered with Women for the business development programme to equip women entrepreneurs with the knowledge and skills to improve their businesses and their lives.

"We are excited to harness the creative juices can skyrocket your growth," said the statement.

The high commission is financing the programme which will be carried out virtually via the Zoom platform.

It is estimated around 50 women will be selected to participate in the programme. It will be taught in English and Spanish. Interested women entrepreneurs must register before February 3 on the website: https://reddemujeresinternacional.org/.

All selected participants will be notified by email by February 6. All packets will be distributed by February 10. The workshop will take place between February 11 and March 25.

Lucia Cabrera Jones, director and founder of Women, said the goal is to create a platform for women to address issues by employing a multi-strategy approach through knowledge and skills-based development, support programmes, counselling, and other services.

“We want to enable them to have active access to businesses and employment for self-sufficiency and therefore be more economically sustainable for personal fulfilment,” she said.