Allyson West: Police Service Commission will get funding

PUBLIC Administration Minister Allyson West said the Police Service Commission (PSC) has been assured that any funds, of a reasonable amount, needed to carry out its operations, will be made available.

She made the statement in response to a question from Opposition Senator Wade Mark in the Senate on Tuesday, where he asked if insufficient finances were negatively affecting operations of the commission.

“The Service Commissions as a whole, for 2023, received $78.4 million, which exceeded its 2021 allocation and the original allocation for 2022. There was a shortfall in the allocation to a specific line item(s) for the PSC.

“It could easily be addressed by virement which is a routine and commonplace exercise and could be corrected in the midyear review, as has been done in the past.

“The chairman of the PSC was assured that any funds reasonably needed for the conduct of the operations of the service commission would be made available and this has been done,” the minister said.

West said she did not have the figures for the previous allocations on hand when asked.