UNC wishes PM speedy recovery after 'feeling faint' at panyard

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley -

THE UNC has expressed its wishes for the Prime Minister to have a speedy recovery after he was forced to leave an event on Tuesday after "feeling faint."

On Wednesday morning, the Office of the Prime Minister said Dr Rowley was "assisted to his vehicle" while at the National Panorama Large Conventional Bands preliminaries at the Queen's Park Oval.

It said his schedule began before dawn on Tuesday, which included a visit to Pt Lisas.

“He worked throughout the day attending to several matters of state. The Prime Minister also visited several panyards yesterday (Tuesday) evening.”

He did not have any meals and by 1.30 am, he “began feeling faint,” the statement said.

“The Prime Minister has since recovered and will chair the national security council meeting this morning (Wednesday) at 10 am.

“Dr Rowley would like to thank everyone who expressed concern and support.”

At a press conference in Port of Spain on Wednesday morning, Opposition MP Rodney Charles said when it comes to personal matters such as health, "We should take the high ground.

"We wish our PM best wishes and our hope for a speedy recovery."

In a subsequent update, the Office of the Prime Minister posted photos of Rowley chairing the national security council meeting.