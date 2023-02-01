Ste Madeleine woman, 31, reported missing

Courtesy TTPS

RELATIVES of 31-year-old Danette Pierre of Petite Morne in Ste Madeleine are pleading with the public to help them find her.

The mother of three from Hibiscus Drive, was last seen on Saturday at around 10 pm when she left home. When she failed to return or respond to their call and messages, the relatives became worried and later reported her missing to Ste Madeleine police.

Relatives had also taken to social media, hoping to find her. They say it is unlike her not to inform them of her whereabouts. A police statement on Tuesday also called on the public to help find her. She was last seen wearing long blue denim jeans, a white jersey, and a denim shirt. Newsday spoke briefly to a close relative on Tuesday who confirmed Pierre was still unaccounted for. Apart from Ste Madeleine police, members of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit as well as members from the NGO Hunters Search and Rescue Team led by Vallence Rambharat, were investigating.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Ste Madeleine police station at 653-1023 or the nearest police station.

People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report it via the TTPS App.