Red Force in control against Windwards after day one of WI Championship

TT Red Force spinner Bryan Charles - ROGER JACOB

TT Red Force had a positive start to their 2023 West Indies Championship campaign as they dismissed Windward Islands Volcanoes for 243 and closed the opening day’s play on a favourable 50/1 at the Grenada National Stadium in St George’s on Tuesday.

Sent into bat, Windward Islands opener Kimani Melius welcomed TT fast bowler Terrance Hinds to the new season with a boundary off his third delivery. Hinds, however, would get his man ten balls later, as Melius (four) fell, caught by wicketkeeper Amir Jangoo.

Fellow opener Jerlani Robinson then smashed TT pacer Uthman Muhammad for three fours in the fourth over before the Hinds/Jangoo combination struck again as new batsman Kavem Hodge perished without scoring.

Robinson (14) and Alick Athanaze (41) settled a bit and took the score to 44 but Tion Webster had the former out edging into the hands of Bryan Charles at slips.

Athanaze and Sunil Ambris played patiently but fought back with some good shots around the ground.

In the 22nd over, Ambris lashed the first six of the innings by half-volleying Khary Pierre over the rope. He played a similar shot against Charles 12 balls later and equally rewarded.

But Charles tasted sweet revenge soon after as Athanaze was caught by Hinds with the score on 98, followed by Justin Greaves’ dismissal on 113, bowled by Hinds.

Greaves’ exit made way for right-handed batsman Tevyn Walcott, who went on to become the Volcanoes’ talisman on day one. He joined Ambris in the middle and the pair carried them to 130.

Ambris though, got to his half-century before Hinds had him caught by Charles in slips on 55.

Walcott and incoming batsman Ryan John solidified the Windwards Islands’ innings. Together, the pair put on a partnership of 98 runs to take them to 228 before John was dismissed caught by Yanni Cariah off a spinning Pierre delivery (228/7).

The remaining three wickets fell for just 15 runs as Charles removed Kenneth Dember, Preston Mc Sween and Darius Martin, all without scoring, after 64.1 overs. Walcott finished as their best batsman, unbeaten on 87 from 101 balls. He hit one six and 14 fours.

Charles was the pick of the bowlers for Red Force as he picked up 4/46 and Hinds 4/72. Pierre (1/31) and Webster (1/36) cleaned up the rest.

In their turn at the crease, Red Force had a wobbly start as opener Pierre was sent packing without scoring after just six balls faced.

But fellow opener Jeremy Solozano and skipper Darren Bravo buckled down for the afternoon period and guided TT to an encouraging 50/1 at stumps after 21 overs. Bravo finished the day’s play on 32 not out while Solozano resumes day two on an unbeaten 18.

Day two continues at 9.30am (TT time) on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, defending champions Barbados Pride open their campaign against Guyana Harpy Eagles at Sit Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua while Jamaica Scorpions play Leeward Islands nearby at Coolidge Cricket Ground.

Scores:

VOLCANOES 243 (Tevyn Walcott 87 not out, Sunil Ambris 55, Alick Athanaze 41, Ryan John 36; Bryan Charles 4-46, Terrance Hinds 4-72)

RED FORCE 50 for one (Darren Bravo 32 not out)