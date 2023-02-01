Rahul Ali 111* leads 'Naps' to 182-run win over Shiva Boys in SSCL

Queen’s Royal College’s Ethan John looks back at his wicket after being bowled during the Secondary Schools Cricket League match, on Tuesday, at the El Socorro Youth Movement Ground in Barataria. - ROGER JACOB

RAHUL Ali smashed an unbeaten 111 runs to lead Naparima College to an emphatic 182-run victory over defending Secondary Schools’ Cricket League (SSCL) premiership division champions Shiva Boys when round two bowled off at Lewis Street in San Fernando on Tuesday.

Batting first, ‘Naps’ were dismissed for a hefty 269 in 44 overs led by Ali’s stellar knock. He was assisted by Stefan Katwaroo (41) and Fareez Ali (30).

Raoul Goolie (3/49) was the pick of the Shiva Boys bowlers while Antonio Bachoo (3/52) also snagged three wickets.

In reply, Shiva Boys’ struggled to get going and were unable to create any real partnerships as they capitulated for 87 runs with Naparima’s Zachary Ramjattan (4/10) topping the bowling alongside Liam Mamchan (3/17) and Mathew Cooper (2/11).

Kiran Singh was Shiva Boys’ top scorer with 15 not out.

This was Naparima’s second win on the trot while Shiva Boys’ lost their second consecutive fixture. In other premiership matches, Presentation College Chaguanas notched their second win after they defeated St Benedict’s College by four wickets at Gilbert Park in California.

The La Romaine Lions batted first and were dismissed for 179 with Chris Sadanan (61), Jaydon John (33) and Josh Telemaque (24) leading the way with the bat.

Brandon Deonarine (3/31), Alexander Chase (2/22) and Zachary Madray (2/25) did the damage with the ball for ‘Pres’. In their turn, Presentation raced to 181/6 from 37.1 over with Justin Jagessar (54), Enrico Premchand (32), Luke Ali (30) and Brandon Phillip (24 not out) spearheading the chase. For St Benedict’s, Sadanan (2/43) was the best bowler.

Round three continues next Tuesday.

Other Results

Championship South

ASJA BOYS SANF’DO 125/10 (43.4) – Adrian Sankaran 21, Ashmeer Jumadeen 19 not out; Ubaidullah Abdoel 3/18, Johnathan Sinanan 3/26 vs ASJA BOYS CHARLIEVILLE 127/3 (27.5) – Ubaidullah Abdoel 73 not out, Sachin Kamal 16 not out; Kyle Ramesar 1/28, Christian Lall 1/41 – ASJA Boy’s College San Fernando won by seven wickets.

COUVA EAST 156 (47) - Dimitri Ramjattan 23, Adrian Burke 37 vs PRINCES TOWN SEC – 158/7 (37) – Matthew Lum Kin 27, Jaylon Ransome 28; Dimitri Ramjattan 3/30 – Princes Town won by three wickets.

MANZANILLA 120 (33.5) – Nick Manickram 27, Dimitri Miranda 18 VS EL DORADO EAST 121/3 (24.2) – Kavir Boodoosingh 44, Zameer Ali 25; Ishmael Ali 2/15 – El Dorado East won by seven wickets