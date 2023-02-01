Mini Bar Reload crowned Norman’s Cricket League champs
MINI Bar Reload pulled off a nervy four-run win over Premium to clinch the premier division title when the Norman’s 12-Over Windball Cricket League concluded at the Eddie Hart Savannah in Tacarigua last weekend.
After months of action, Mini Bar Reload stood tall.
Batting first the champions posted 73/7 in 12 overs with Kapil Harry scoring 35 and Amir Ali chipping in with 19.
Dave Baboolal was destructive with the ball for Premium grabbing 3/6 and Imtiaz Mohammed picked up 2/17.
In reply, Premium scored 69/3 with Kadeem Williams hitting 22 and Christopher Calderon contributing 12. It was not enough as Mini Bar Reload held on for the victory.
In the Over-40 division final, Ryan Baksh was the star guiding Drifters to a 65-run win. He struck boundaries consistently as he cracked 92 to propel Drifters to a massive 115/4 in 12 overs.
Dave Baboolal made 11 and the best bowler for Bluffuzz was Kerwin Gonzales who took 2/5.
Bluffuzz never got close to the target ending on 50/8 with Mukesh Lutchman ending with 15. Daren Modeste was one of the chief destroyers snatching 2/4 for Drifters.
In the other final, FSC defeated Take and Pass by 20 runs in the best of the rest final.
FINALS
Premier Division
MINI BAR RELOAD 73/7 - Kapil Harry 35, Amir Ali 19; Dave Baboolal 3/6, Imtiaz Mohammed 2/17 vs PREMIUM 69/3 - Kadeem Williams 22, Christopher Calderon 12. Mini Bar won by four runs
Over-40 Division
DRIFTERS 115/4 - Ryan Baksh 92, Dave Baboolal 11; Kerwin Gonzales 2/5 vs BLUFFUZZ 50/8 - Mukesh Lutchman 15; Daren Modeste 2/4. Drifters won by 65runs
Best of the Rest
FSC 58 - Earlan Williams 3/7, Joshua Gosein 2/10 vs TAKE AND PASS 38 -Shane Sookdeo 12, Isaiah Rajah 2/9, Shammed Ali 2/9. FSC won by 20 runs
