Mini Bar Reload crowned Norman’s Cricket League champs

Premium Contractor’ Jerome Duberry bowls against Mini Bar batsman Amir Ali during the Norman Windball Cricket League premier division final, on Sunday, at the Eddie Hart Savannah, Tacarigua. - ROGER JACOB

MINI Bar Reload pulled off a nervy four-run win over Premium to clinch the premier division title when the Norman’s 12-Over Windball Cricket League concluded at the Eddie Hart Savannah in Tacarigua last weekend.

After months of action, Mini Bar Reload stood tall.

Batting first the champions posted 73/7 in 12 overs with Kapil Harry scoring 35 and Amir Ali chipping in with 19.

Dave Baboolal was destructive with the ball for Premium grabbing 3/6 and Imtiaz Mohammed picked up 2/17.

In reply, Premium scored 69/3 with Kadeem Williams hitting 22 and Christopher Calderon contributing 12. It was not enough as Mini Bar Reload held on for the victory.

In the Over-40 division final, Ryan Baksh was the star guiding Drifters to a 65-run win. He struck boundaries consistently as he cracked 92 to propel Drifters to a massive 115/4 in 12 overs.

Dave Baboolal made 11 and the best bowler for Bluffuzz was Kerwin Gonzales who took 2/5.

Bluffuzz never got close to the target ending on 50/8 with Mukesh Lutchman ending with 15. Daren Modeste was one of the chief destroyers snatching 2/4 for Drifters.

In the other final, FSC defeated Take and Pass by 20 runs in the best of the rest final.

FINALS

Premier Division

MINI BAR RELOAD 73/7 - Kapil Harry 35, Amir Ali 19; Dave Baboolal 3/6, Imtiaz Mohammed 2/17 vs PREMIUM 69/3 - Kadeem Williams 22, Christopher Calderon 12. Mini Bar won by four runs

Over-40 Division

DRIFTERS 115/4 - Ryan Baksh 92, Dave Baboolal 11; Kerwin Gonzales 2/5 vs BLUFFUZZ 50/8 - Mukesh Lutchman 15; Daren Modeste 2/4. Drifters won by 65runs

Best of the Rest

FSC 58 - Earlan Williams 3/7, Joshua Gosein 2/10 vs TAKE AND PASS 38 -Shane Sookdeo 12, Isaiah Rajah 2/9, Shammed Ali 2/9. FSC won by 20 runs