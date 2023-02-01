Mayaro Past Pupils Association mourns deaths of ‘babies'

Kori Gilbert. -

The president of the Mayaro Past Pupils Association said the deaths of "the babies" had opened the eyes of many about the poverty level in the Mayaro, an issue association usually mentions.

The babies Oliver Alexander referred to were the three youths who police cornered and shot dead after a robbery in Mayaro on January 22.

They were form five student Khriston Cooper, 17, Kori Gilbert, 19, and Antonio "Mata" St Rose, 22, all of Mayaro.

"The association's mandate is to seek a better way of life for all residents and does not support any political party or racism," Alexander said on Wednesday.

"While some people have given their opinion, it is the association's responsibility to ensure that such a situation will not happen to others. For too long, the association has been calling for the authorities to look at the social issues of the Mayaro community."

Newsday learnt that Gilbert's funeral took place Wednesday at the Roman Catholic church at Church Street in Mayaro, and the body was taken to the Ortoire Cemetery for burial.

St Rose's funeral is set for Thursday at the Mafeking Pentecostal Deliverance Centre, then to the Radix Cemetery. Pastor Raymond Cozier is set to officiate.

Cooper's funeral took place over the weekend. He was a student of the Mayaro Secondary School.

Alexander offered condolences and apologies to the families of the three.

He said Gilbert was the relative of an association member. Gilbert was full of talent and was responsible for live streaming the association's 20th annual SEA awards in July 2022.

The association, he said, calls on parents to pay special attention to their children "as the time is getting more challenging."

Alexander criticised the Mayaro MP accusing him of "only focusing" on national issues and not the community.

Police said four men, with a gun, cutlass and a knife, robbed a 41-year-old delivery driver employed with KFC at Mischier Road on January 22 and ran towards a track.

The driver was in the area to drop off an order.

The police responded and cornered the four at an abandoned house on the beach front at Church Road. An alleged shootout left the three dead, and the fourth suspect jumped over a wall and escaped.

The suspect remained on the run and investigations are ongoing.