Derrick McIntyre, 84, creates history' at TTOC's marathon walk

Derrick McIntyre, 84, celebrates completing the 26.2 mile TT Olympic Committee marathon walk at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on Sunday. -

EIGHTY-FOUR-YEAR-OLD Derrick McIntyre has come in for high praise on becoming the oldest male to complete the TT Olympic Committee’s (TTOC) marathon walk.

McIntyre, who turns 85 next Thursday, successfully covered the 26.2-mile distance on Sunday morning at the event’s ninth edition. The marathon walk is done during the TT International Marathon, which also celebrated its 41st anniversary.

McIntyre is a regular marathon walk participant and “created a history of sorts”, said former TTOC president and active marathon walker Brian Lewis.

“Congratulations to Mr McIntyre on becoming the oldest TT male to complete the marathon walk his determination is an inspiration, even though I wanted to be there when he completed his journey.

“All reports indicated that his family and friends were there it was a moment of elation. You can’t deny that, I’m really happy for him.”

Lewis also completed the new but “most difficult” course but had to be taken to St James Medical Complex after the marathon walk. He was treated for severe dehydration, spent the night there and was discharged on Monday.

An undeterred Lewis said, “I’m feeling much better and in good spirits and already looking forward to the next edition of the TTIM.

“My sincerest thanks and appreciation to the doctors and staff at St James Medical Complex for their professionalism, expert care and attention following my post-marathon admittance.”

Altogether, 36 TTOC Gold Foundation marathon walkers took up the 2023 challenge of a new route.The purpose of the marathon walk is to raise funds and awareness for the TTOC Gold Foundation – formerly the TTOC Athlete Welfare and Preparation Fund.

The Athlete Welfare and Preparation Fund was established in December 2014 and the first marathon walk took place during the 2015 TTIM.

“I acknowledge the TTIM committee for giving their permission for the marathon walk during their event every year since 2015.

“This year saw the restart of the TTIM after two years of a virtual marathon because of the covid-19 pandemic.”

Traditionally, the TTIM course began at St Mary’s Junction, Freeport and headed north to the finish line at Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

However, this year’s journey took participants through the capital city of Port of Spain, east on the Priority Bus Route (PBR) to Railway Road, Arouca, where they will turn around and return to Port of Spain.

“Extend your hats to the people who came out from all different walks of life to commit and dedicate themselves to doing the 26.2-mile journey for the athletes.

“The Priority Bus Route is not the easiest of roads to do 26.2 miles but that’s what marathons are about, overcoming different challenges, rising above obstacles, so in that regard it was great.”

Lewis also credited the well-being support team which comprised of Stacy Santana, Rheeza Grant, Mark Pouchet, Derek Ashby-Williams, Mark Griffith, Melanie Gulston, Donald Pierre, Shari Pierre, Jimmy Pierre, Anthony Loregnard, June Durham and David Azola.