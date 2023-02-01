Coolers instead of bottled water

THE EDITOR: In her inaugural address during her induction ceremony on January 21, the new principal of The UWI was quoted as saying the campus was “going green” and that working with a certain local bottled water company it would set up a recycling post on campus.

Rather than setting up a recycling post, could the goodly principal instead ban the sale of bottled water on the campus and instead instal some water coolers that would dispense chilled (free and WHO standard) WASA water (filtered if we want)?

Would the bottles collected in these "recycling posts" end up in the Beetham dump? Or would they take a long and slow boat ride to China (think of the carbon footprint) where they would be turned into “multiuse” bags which would be given away when you buy a pair of shoes or run a 5K, and which after a few uses will fall apart and end up in the Beetham?

J SMITH

St Augustine