Calypsonians more in tune?

Prof Ramesh Deosaran - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Is it only the black youths of TT who are not reading enough? What about the adults of all races who are not reading and understanding why the words calypsonians sing are far more quotable than published historical tomes?

I read Prof Ramesh Deosaran's most recent views on TT Afro youths (Newsday, January 29). Our distinguished historian never seems worried about the Indo youth. But they also need to read and cannot/should not automatically be deemed untouchable innocents.

Our young Indo youthmen are reaching out through chutney soca and showing that they too are Trini to the bone and need acceptance to express themselves.

So, Deosaran, the music – calypso, soca and chutney – will rule. Why? Because the unfairly denigrated Carnival mentality exists in the DNA of all TT citizens. Check the beautiful Carnival photos in all three daily newspapers. All citizens wining down the place in togetherness in this "Mother of all Carnivals" of 2023 – and loving TT.

The quotable quotes from our calypsonians always mean something hugely political and we forever thank them for the music. We came to the same place.

Black Stalin's Caribbean Man is not Afro or Indo, mixed race, Chinese, Portugues or of Spanish descent. The voters who do not hold doctorates in anything far outnumber the doom-and-gloom political analysts.

Is there inference that a government, any government, in TT that is Afro-led is bad? Is it true that without the PNM we tend to descend into chaos? Contentious words.

Importantly, is TT politics only about holding the keys to our Treasury? Money, money, money, only money?

Can we change to an opposition in serious disarray? Or an unnamed third political force claiming superiority based on unsubstantiated promises of efficacious gun control?

If 500,000 TT households of five people each have access to legal guns, political crapaud will have no one left alive with whom to sit and smoke any pipe.

Obviously, the incumbent PNM government must prove that it is capable of reading in-between and outside the political lines.

Remember, people, crapaud is visiting his political tailor today, even as we speak.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin