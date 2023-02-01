Azar's latest Tobago restaurant offers fine dining

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, second from left, toasts to the success of Kitchen Creole restaurant, as owner Jeffrey Azar, second from right, looks on, on opening night at Shirvan Plaza. - THA

Kitchen Creole, located at the Shirvan Plaza, on Shirvan Road, is the latest restaurant to open its doors in Tobago.

The grand opening was held on January 19 and was attended by Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and other dignitaries.

The restaurant offers fine dining with sultry background music. It is the hallmark of this business enterprise, which is expected to enhanced the local and tourist food options.

Businessman Jeffey Azar, owner of the establishment, is no stranger to the local food industry.

Azar, who is also the proprietor of the popular fast food outlet Rooster’s, is elated with his latest venture and said that there is room for more fine-dining choices in Tobago.

What can one expect on the menu at Kitchen Creole?

“A selection of all the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) choice meats and steaks along with seafood and a variety of side dishes, complemented by a full bar,” Azar said.

“The seafood such as lobsters and fish will be daily catches, and the prices are very affordable," he added.

Patrons can be seated Tuesday to Sunday from as early as 4 pm, with a closing time of 10 pm. Reservations can be made at 639-7000.

On entry, one is greeted by the warmth and smiles of a very experienced and selected staff, and ushered to a table of choice.

Arlene Jones, a staff supervisor with over ten years’ experience in the tourism industry, said she took the job because of the huge outlook for her personal and the company’s growth.

She added, “Business is picking up nicely, and the customers express a home-away-from-home satisfaction, and are excited over the taste of the various menus."

Jones boasted, “Customers would be awed by our Valentine special. The space will be transformed. It will be dinner by candlelight with drink specials.

“We have an appropriate renowned guest artiste lined up, and the highlight will be the amazing price per couple.”

The standard of any fine-dining establishment is complemented by the chef.

Kitchen Creole’s kitchen guru said that he has mastered a variety of cuisines, spanning several years of knowledge and exposure in the industry.

Chef Matthews, as he is popularly known, gave Newsday a brief interview.

Matthews of Tobago, listed an impressive list of hotel chains and schools where he developed his passion, before returning to Tobago. He added, “I am receiving lots of compliments to the chef, from customers.”

Head of the chamber of commerce and industry Diane Hadad also attended the opening.

In his address, Augustine emphasised the role Azar has played in supporting the local economy and providing employment to Tobagonians, for over ten years, and complimented his bravery, in establishing his restaurant during the face of global economic challenges caused by the covid19 pandemic.