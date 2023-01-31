Trade Minister leads delegation on trade mission in Grenada

Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon. - File photo

Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon led a delegation of businessmen on a trade mission to Grenada on Tuesday and it is expected to end on Friday. This trade mission was organised by the TT Manufacturers' Association (TTMA) and ExporTT.

In a release on Tuesday, TTMA said, the aim is geared towards determining business opportunities within the Grenadian market for TT companies as well as to establish and deepen strategic business and logistical relationships between manufacturers and buyers.

It said 28 companies from the chemicals, printing and packaging, food and beverage, garments and construction sectors made up the delegation.

Some of these companies included are Blue Waters Products Ltd, DSB Marketing Ltd, Lazuri Apparel Ltd, VF Packaging Ltd, MIC Institute of Technology, Caribbean Safety Products and Angostura Ltd along with many others.

The TTMA said, “This trade mission to Grenada is a key project under the Export Booster Initiative, which is a strategic initiative of the government of TT geared towards increasing the value of all non-energy exports over the next three years.”

The release also said that last November, Prime Minister of Grenada Dickon Mitchell was the featured speaker at TTMA’s President’s Dinner and Awards where he encouraged TT companies to further business with Grenadian counterparts in all sectors.