Second man charged with Indian Walk double murder

Shakeel James. Photo by TTPS

Another man has been charged with the murders of Sachel Kernell Elliot, 32, and her infant daughter, Nova Brereton, and other alleged offences which arose from a shooting in Moruga in December in Moruga.

Shakeel James, 28, appeared before Princes Town magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine, on Monday, charged with the murders as well as the attempted murder of Elliot's common-law husband Ackiel Brereton, 40, who is Nova's father. Nova would have turned two on June 29.

The police also charged the accused, of Princes Town, with having a gun and ammunition and having the gun and ammunition with intent to endanger lives.

A police statement on Tuesday said the magistrate adjourned the case to February 23.

Eastern Division police arrested him on January 24, and Sgt Ramroop charged him on January 28 after receiving advice from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul, on Friday.

Acting Supt Dhillpaul, ASP Persad, Insp Hosein and Sgts Elvin and Ramroop, all of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) led investigations.

James was the second man to be charged in connection with the deadly shooting that took place inside Elliot's minimart at Fort George Road in Indian Walk on December 19.

Cleon "Salva" Teesdale, 42, of Indian Walk, faced a Princes Town magistrate on December 30 charged with the same offences as James.

The charges alleged that the mother, father and their daughter were in the minimart where two men, one with a rifle, got out of a blue Toyota Aqua car and shot them. The gunmen returned to the car, which drove off.

All three were wounded and taken to the hospital.

But the mother and daughter died while undergoing treatment.