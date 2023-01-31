Pres Chaguanas, St Benedict’s battle in SSCL round two

Naparima Boys' College Fareez Ali pays a shot against St. Mary's College during the Secondary Schools' Cricket League at Naparima Grounds, San Fernando, on January 16, 2023. Round two matches continue on January 31, 2023. - AYANNA KINSALE

PRESENTATION College, Chaguanas and St Benedict’s College will both aim to stay unbeaten when the teams face off in round two of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) 50-over competition at Gilbert Park in California on Tuesday. Matches bowl off at 10 am.

This the first time the 50-over competition is being played since 2020 because of the covid19 pandemic.

Presentation made a convincing start to the season easing past Vishnu Boys Hindu College by 160 runs.

Half centuries by Dillon Balkaran (52) and Adam Furlonge (51) steered “Pres” to a competitive 236/8 in 50 overs.

Aidan Lakhansingh tried to contain the Pres batsmen by grabbing 3/52.

In response, Vishnu were dismissed for 76 in 31.3 overs with Zachary Madray taking 2/7. Sanjiv Balliram tried to keep Vishnu in the contest with a knock of 31.

St Benedict’s got the better of Hillview College by 38 runs in round one. St Benedict’s posted 171 all out in exactly 50 overs, before bowling out Hillview for 133 in 37.1 overs.

TODAY’S FIXTURES

Premiership Division

Hillview College vs Presentation College, San Fernando at Knowles Street Recreation Ground, Curepe.

Shiva Boys Hindu College vs Naparima College at Naparima Ground, Lewis Street, San Fernando

Presentation College, Chaguanas vs St Benedict's College at Gilbert Park, California

Vishnu Boys Hindu College vs St Mary's College at Endeavour Ground

Fatima College - Bye

North Championship Division

Manzanilla Secondary vs El Dorado East Secondary at El Dorado School Ground

Queen's Royal College vs Toco Secondary at EYM Ground, Barataria