Passengers rob taxi driver of car in San Fernando

Southern Division police are searching for three men who robbed a taxi driver at gunpoint on Monday evening.

A police report said at around 6.40 pm, the victim, 59, was plying his blue Nissan Almera car (HBT 5286), and he picked up three male passengers at Library Corner, San Fernando.

Two were of East Indian descent, and the third, of African descent, and they asked to be taken to Union Hall.

On reaching Alpine Drive, the passenger told the driver that he wanted to drop off.

When he stopped the car, another passenger seated in the back seat pulled out a gun and announced a hold-up.

The three men ordered the driver out of the car, and fearful for his life, he complied.

The men then drove away with the taxi driver’s car worth about $35,000.

The police were alerted, and PC Boochun is leading investigations.