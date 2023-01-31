Lab director gunned down outside St Joseph gym

A 38-year-old woman was gunned down outside of a gym in St Joseph on Monday night.

Police said Siobhan Rogers, a lab director at Apex Diagnostics, was sitting in the front passenger side seat of a silver Toyota Corolla outside the gym on Abercromby Street, St Joseph, at around 8.45 pm when a silver Nissan AD Wagon drove near the car.

A man with a bandana over his face got out of the AD Wagon and approached Rogers, shooting her several times before getting back in the car and driving off.

A person at the gym drove Rogers to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Centre, where she was declared dead at around 9.13 pm.

St Joseph police and officers of the Special Evidence Recovery Unit (SERU) visited the scene and found two spent 40 calibre shells and a live round of ammunition.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.