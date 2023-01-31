Ingredients of schooling success

-

STUDENTS’ success in school is not magical, nor does it happen by children merely showing up in a school uniform. It is the result of careful planning on the part of parents, working in tandem with school authorities. It is a partnership between the home and the school, with each party performing its role in a diligent and responsible manner.

Unfortunately, many parents seem to think that the education of their children is the unilateral domain of the school, with little or no input from the home. Indeed, many see the wisdom of challenging the school authorities when their children’s behaviour fails to conform to the demands of the school.

Such conflicts almost always redound to the academic detriment of the child for it only serves to reinforce negative behaviours that later cause many people to run afoul of the law.

Success in school begins in the home with parents instilling in their children a passion and value for education. The concept of education being "free" has caused its value to be cheapened by many citizens who seem to think that "free" means they are no longer required to make any significant inputs in the process.

The fact that education is a costly undertaking by the State is lost on many of our current generation of parents and children, taking it for granted as rather an entitlement. Assigning value to educational opportunity is the first step in understanding that it requires investments of time, effort and money.

This would imply huge sacrifice, especially from people who hail from the lower socio-economic brackets. While the State, in its quest to level the playing field and ensure some semblance of equity in the system, has gone to great lengths to assist disadvantaged students, that support in no way absolves parents from the need to make huge sacrifices/investments to ensure their children’s success at school.

Success has and never will be easy. Generations of the past who have succeeded will proudly testify that they could have only done so through significant investments of time, effort and oftentimes very scarce financial resources. Its pursuit was driven by sheer will and a determination to succeed, even against the odds.

Essentially, success in schooling begins in the mind; acknowledging that while opportunity is available it is up to the individual to make the necessary adjustments to their lifestyles and mental attitudes to take advantage of such opportunities.

It would then define the level of sacrifice both parent and child must be prepared to make, working with available resources rather that lament deficits and using such shortfalls as excuses for failing to try or blaming others from a mind-set of victimhood.

Unfortunately, the literature shows a strong correlation between academic success and socio-economic background. It also conversely shows many exceptions to the general rule, enough to inspire others to persevere against the odds to succeed.

Parents must be prepared to ensure their children are students at home – duplicating the disciplined environment of order and structure, where rules are enforced with consequences for violations. They must instil in their children concepts such as limits of behaviour and self-regulation as well as inculcate a sense of respect for authority and institutions, a mind-set of diligence, industriousness and overall discipline.

These basic ingredients along with enduring ambition and a passionate desire to become better will ensure success of any child at school.

These are the underlying assumptions upon which our current schooling model is premised. Unfortunately, many parents of failing students see teachers as glorified baby-sitters, obligated to "look after" their children during the course of the school day.

They fail to mentally, socially and emotionally arm their children for school or attend school when requested to co-operate with school officials regarding enforcement of school rules.

In general, many parents of failing children refuse to be held accountable for their children’s dysfunctional behaviours, oblivious of their roles in diminishing their child’s future prospects.

Self-pity, defeatism and unashamed abdication of parental responsibilities seem to have assumed new fashionable proportions among today’s generation of parents. Rights are trumpeted by such parents devoid of responsibility and are often grafted with an obnoxious attitude of entitlement.

Such irresponsible parenting creates obvious fertile ground for deviance, beginning at the level of the school and ultimately the wider society.

Parents of successful children spend quality time with them from birth, talking to them, modelling desirable behaviours, instilling in them good virtues and values, enforcing high standards of discipline and ensuring they become decent, productive citizens.