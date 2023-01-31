If only...

THE EDITOR: If only we were as passionate about fixing the problems in the country as we are about liming and feting, TT would be a different place.

If only we weren't so caught up in ourselves and cared more about the wider society, animals and the environment, TT would be a different place.

If only we stopped letting race divide us, voted on policies and performance, and really became the change we wanted to see in the world, TT would be a different place.

It would be a great country. It's not too late.

LEISHA S DHORAY

via e-mail