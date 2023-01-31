Don’t mix gas with alcohol this Carnival

THE EDITOR: On Sunday early in the morning I was on my way to Princes Town. I was going for doubles and pholourie. What can I say? I am a tall, weak man.

I came across an accident. Two vehicles.

Based on the mode of dress of the occupants, they were coming from a Carnival party. TT women nice.

Good thing the doubles hot shop and the pork shed were spared. A lamppost was not so lucky. Is it possible the lamppost ran across the road?

TT, how many times must the same thing be said? Never drink and drive. Hire a maxi taxi to collect you after the party.

No one is right in an accident. All suffer. An enjoyable party is spoilt forever.

TT, neither rum, beer nor any alcohol mixes well with gas – regular or premium – or diesel, regardless of country of origin.

Drivers, please attend defensive driving courses. Save lives.

Officer B Batson, thanks for all your hard work. TT recognises you. Please continue the competent work.

TT, let it not be said, “If you bounce up my bumper I will mash up your radiator.”

Drive safely, brothers and sisters. We want you around for Carnival 2024, not underground.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town