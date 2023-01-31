Benefits of wind farms

Am MPC wind farm in Costa Rica.

THE EDITOR: TT, we need to look forward, not back. Plain, simple and straightforward.

What are some alternate forms of energy? Let us examine the benefits of wind farms.

Firstly, generating energy from the wind does not release any carbon monoxide.

Secondly, the energy used in manufacturing and installing wind turbines can also be paid back relatively quickly.

Thirdly, it is a very clean energy source which does not release any pollution or produce any waste during operation.

The oil age will end long before the world runs out of oil.

Are we clear?

AV RAMPERSAD

via e-mail