Playwrights to read Gideon Hill

Ahalia St Bernard -

Playwrights Workshop Trinbago (PWT) Monthly Readers Theatre Series (MRTS) features the reading of the rewrite of Gideon Hill by Ahalia St Bernard for the February instalment. The series, held the first Wednesday of every month, will continue online via Zoom meeting only on February 1 at 7 pm.

Gideon Hill is the first entry in the scripts submitted for possible staging in the Annual New Play Festival (NPF) 2024. The script was first read in the MRTS on May 4, 2022 and rewritten subsequent to the discussion and feedback received, a media release said.

Crystal, a young woman from a communal neighbourhood in Gideon Hill, longs for meaningful change. She attracts a suitor, Gorg, and is faced with the harsh reality of the “standpipe life.”

Bernard is an actress, vocalist as well as an aspiring medical practitioner and playwright. Generally, she is always smiling with an open and receptive mind for improvement of the theatrical space. She has been a regular reader in the playwrights circle since 2021, and appeared in the NDATT’s Annual New Play Festival 2019, playing the role of Alice in Ring Game by Arnetia Thomas.

Playwrights Workshop Trinbago (PWT) is inviting actors, playwrights, directors, producers and the general public to join on Zoom to listen to the cold reading and participate in the discussion to assist the playwright with the further development of the script.

Join Zoom Meeting - https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83609698296

Meeting ID: 836 0969 8296

PWT reads new stage, screen, and radio plays on the first Wednesday of every month. For more info or to submit a script for reading in the MRTS, e-mail playwrightsworkshoptt@gmail.com; call/text/WhatsApp (868) 351-6293; visit Facebook and Instagram @playwrightsworkshoptt; or on NDATT’s website https://iamndatt.org.tt/playwrightsworkshoptt/.