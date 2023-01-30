Newsday's Sureash Cholai remembered for humility, kindness

Newsday photographer Sureash Cholai died on Sunday at age 58.

Tributes continue to pour in for Newsday photographer Sureash Cholai following his sudden passing on Sunday. He was 58.

His co-workers at Newsday said his personality, willingness to assist and share knowledge made the job easier.

Veteran reporter Sean Douglas said Cholai had a very comforting manner for the reporter accompanying him on the job.

“Reviewing the past month of assignments we shared, I see how his photos truly captured the spirits of his subjects, such as the witnesses at the recent Paria commission of enquiry. His photos showed the inquisition of attorneys, plus the various openness or defensiveness of witnesses. His pictures spoke a thousand words. By his decades of work, he made a great input to the TT media and by extension TT 's media freedom.

“Last November, we drove up and down trying to find a smouldering house where an elderly woman had tragically died in a fire. After that, we went to meet flood victims in Spring Village. In that horrid drizzly and overcast day, Sureash was a real 'soldier' to have by one's side, exuding a comforting vibe. Gone too soon.”

Reporter Elizabeth Gonzales said she looked forward to working with Cholai, as his personality made the job easier.

“I first met him in 2018 while I worked at the Newsday Tobago office. He covered the arrival of the Galleon's Passage. When he came off the boat and introduced himself, his unforgettable personality stood out in that interaction. Over the years, it never changed. He will be greatly missed.”

Reporter Narissa Fraser said, “Sureash had an infectious, wholesome, innocent energy that reminded you there are good people out there who are genuine. He made me laugh or smile during every interaction. Seeing him in the newsroom automatically lifted my mood. And on top of all of that, he was excellent at his job. I will miss him immensely.”

Cholai worked with Newsday for 19 years, having joined the staff in December 2003. He was originally from Cedar Hill, Princes Town, and went directly to the media from school at ASJA College in San Fernando, joining the TT Mirror and Sunday Punch, where he rose to the role of senior photographer, and then the Express, before joining the Newsday.

TV6 journalist James Saunders said he met Cholai over 20 years ago when Saunders started at the TT Mirror South Bureau.

“He was one of my early mentors as he would freely give advice about the profession while guiding my young steps. I will remember him for his always smiling disposition and the boldness with which he carried out his duties.”

Trinidad Express photo editor Robert Taylor said the last time he saw Cholai was identical to the first time he met him on an assignment over 28 years ago.

“At the TT Energy Conference he walked past the exhibitor’s booths, bag slung over one shoulder, camera on the other with pen and scrap paper in his hands. He will be sadly missed, not for our conversations, as he was a quiet person, but for his knack at working smart. If it’s one thing I have learnt from him is that it doesn’t make sense to wait two hours for a photo that will take two minutes to capture. Rest well, Sureash.”

Express photographer Curtis Chase said Cholai was always cool and laid-back.

“Even when he was extremely angry he knew how to control himself, he was relaxed in a good way, that’s the kind of guy he was.”

Reuters photographer Andrea De Silva, who has also worked for the Guardian and Express, said she had worked alongside Cholai in the media for years.

“We’ve done assignments together and I’ve watched him work. He was dedicated, one of the photographers who would stay at an assignment until the end. I admired his personality, a very humble person and that’s one of the things I loved about him, he didn’t have any chip on his shoulders, he was a hard worker. He’s been around for many years doing his work and he’s someone I admired as a human being. He really put a lot into his work and he was passionate about what he did, I could see him looking for his angles when he was on the field.

“I’m wishing the best to his children, I know his wife passed, and it’s just the children now, I hope they get the support they need.”

UWI marketing and communications officer Vicky Khadoo-Ramsingh sent condolences to the Newsday family on behalf of herself and her team.

"My colleagues and I are so saddened to hear of Mr Cholai’s passing. He will always be cherished by our team, not only for his excellent photography at our Campus events but also his humble and friendly nature. He was such a joy to work with and will certainly be missed." UWI had recently congratulated Cholai and Newsday reporter Shane Superville for their coverage of its all-inclusive fete on January 22.

Cholai was also known for his love of photographing Carnival portrayals, especially the kings and queens.

Former TT Carnival Bands Association president Rosalind Gabriel said, “I would have seen him in the course of producing the kings and queens and Carnival bands. I would like to extend sympathies to the Newsday and his family and to say I’m really very sorry he’s not with us anymore. I hope he rests in peace.”

Condolences also came in from politicians and the Office of the Parliament.

St Augustine MP Khadija Ameen commented on the fragility of life when the news of Cholai’s passing came to her attention on Sunday.

“I often encounter Mr Cholai outside parliament or saw him in the public gallery. He was always quiet and polite. Always respectful and focused on his duties. I extend condolences to his family and his colleagues in the media fraternity. May his soul rest in peace.”

Naparima MP Rodney Charles sent condolences to Cholai’s family, friends and colleagues.

“He grew up near Cedar Hill in the Naparima constituency and we share friendly banter on my way to Parliament. RIP.”

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly remembered Cholai for media conferences.

"It is really sad. My condolences to his Newsday family and the media in general because he would have worked with everyone," she said on Monday.

Her ministerial colleague Lisa Morris-Julian said of Cholai, "He was always quiet and humble."

"Condolences to the Newsday family on Mr Cholai's passing," Jason Elcock, of the Office of the Parliament, shared in a message.

Funeral arrangements are still being finalised.