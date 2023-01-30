KM² opens at Horizons

Light in the Dark- Karina Maharaj -

A joint exhibition by Kajal Madho and Karina Maharaj, two young voices on the art scene, will feature at Horizons Art Gallery.

A media release said while demonstrating vastly different painting styles, both artists produce bold compositions and strong use of colour.

Primarily an oil painter, Maharaj is a Trinidadian-born, New York-raised artist. Her subject matter in recent years encompasses flowers, plants, animals, seascapes and intricate detailing in everyday scenes and objects. Her work leans towards realism and features vibrant colours. Maharaj applies her paint in layers to create depth, as does the use of strong contrast in her lighting. She declines to dictate meaning to her work, preferring to leave the interpretation to the viewer, the release said.

“The interaction between the audience and the painting, and the meanings they find in it always intrigue me,” she said in the release.

Madho chooses expressionism as her voice, seeking out colourful visions of emotion instead of reality, in bold, dramatic colour. She uses acrylic paints, soft and oil pastels to explore the relationship between herself and colour, juxtaposing transparent streaks with brash strokes, along with handmade stamps and stencils.

Inspired by artists Che Lovelace and Shalini Seereeram, she strives to produce informative work that conveys and creates experiences.

The exhibition can be attended in person or virtually on January 31. The virtual opening is at 5.30 pm on Horizons Facebook page or via the link: https://www.facebook.com/Horizonsarttrinidad/