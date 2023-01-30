Katzenjammers tops Panorama medium-band prelims

KatzenJammers players enjoy the music at Panorama medium conventional band judging on Thursday at their Black Rock panyard. - David Reid

TOBAGO’s leading medium steel band Katzenjammers will proceed to the semi-finals of the National Panorama medium conventional bands, with the highest mark, from its performance of Baron’s composition Tell Me Why.

Katzenjammers is among 14 bands set to compete in the semi-finals atthe Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain on Sunday.

The official results on Monday showed Katzenjammers scored the top mark of 275 in the preliminaries, last Friday. Coming in second was defending champions NGC Couva Joylanders with 269 points.

Pan Elders placed third with a score of 268.

Sforzata and Pamberi tied in fourth place with 266 points.

Dixieland, Courts Sound Specialt of Laventille, Curepe Scherzando, Siparia Deltones, NGC Steel Xplosion, San City Steel Symphony and Resscott Power Stars followed in that order.

Arima Angel Harps, Tunapuna Tipica and Potential Symphony tied for 13th after scoring 254 points.

Valley Harps and Tornadoes amassed 253 points, placing them 16th.

Speaking to Newsday, Katzenjammers arranger Kersh Ramsey said the aim is to bring the title home.

“Yes, it was a surprise for me. I competed against top bands and arrangers; some of them even taught me in school and to see that I came up with an arrangement with my band and we topped the medium bands' preliminary by six points, it is amazing.

“I don’t want to get too confident but I just want to say that we could go into the next rounds and come out on top.

He added: “The goal is to bring the title back to Tobago That’s the aim. I hope everybody is on board with the same mindset, same mentality and we could go and cop the medium band title for Tobago.”