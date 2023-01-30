Dad of murdered electrician: I feel mash up

KILLED: Kervin Ramjattan

THE father of murdered Cunupia electrician Kervin Ramjattan says he feels physically drained and exhausted while coping with the murder of his eldest son.

Ramjattan, 35, was shot and killed while fixing the lights on someone's car on Hassarath Road, Cunupia, at around 7.45 pm on Saturday.

Also killed in this attack were Shawn Thomas, 37, and Jevon Ince, 20. Police found five 5.56 shells and eight 9 mm spent shells.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Monday, Ramjattan's father Chamkaran Ramjattan said he was at a loss for words over the murders and remembered his son's plans for the future.

"It mash me up, that was my big son. He was my only son.

"He had a lot of plans, he was doing good, he paid down for a car and everything. It's not easy at all."

Other relatives called on police to spare no effort in investigating Ramjattan's death and hoped all leads would be actively pursued.

Recalling her last conversation with Ramjattan, a relative said she left him at home before going to the mall on Saturday afternoon shortly before he was called to help fix the headlights of someone's car.

She said Ramjattan's tools were returned to the family by police officers who processed the scene.

She said the family, including Ramjattan's seven-year-old daughter still could not understand what led to his murder.

"It's really sad that you can see someone now and you're not guaranteed to see them tomorrow. It feels like Trinidad isn't a real place with all these murders..

"He has a seven-year-old daughter and she was devastated when she told her yesterday. She asked why God has to be so unfair, it's really hard for a seven-year-old girl to have to go through this." Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III are continuing enquiries.