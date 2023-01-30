Corbin, Gill help Trinidad and Tobago beat St Martin 2-0

Trinidad and Tobago's Reon Moore, left, tussles for the ball with St Martins Stephan Varsovie during a friendly match at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, Sunday. TT won 2-0. - Nicholas Bhajan

TWO second-half goals were enough for Trinidad and Tobago to beat St Martin 2-0 on Sunday in an international football friendly at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

Goals by Kadeem Corbin, in the 65th, and substitute Real Gill, in the 86th, subdued a plucky St Martin team.

It was TT coach Angus Eve's first chance to see his players on the field competing in over six months.

And with no local professional league in TT for the past three years, it was no surprise that the TT players struggled for cohesion and sharpness on the field.

For most of the first half, TT's attacking intent was generated by solo runs from forward Reon Moore down the left flank.

A nice give-and-go at the half line set Moore free in the fifth minute, but with just the goalie to beat, his low shot was saved.

St Martin were no pushovers and showed good link-up play but failed to make it count in the attacking third.

Another Moore attack drew a foul at the edge of the box on the left but Nathaniel Garcia's free kick was hit straight into the wall.

Another set play, this time from Joevin Jones, at the top of the box, was blazed over bar as the half ended goalless.

Corbin, who had threatened earlier in the box, showed good persistence to beat a defender to a loose ball in the second half, before checking on his right foot and drilling a low shot into the net.

St Martin almost levelled the score with a daring strike from distance that TT goalie Marvin Phillip was relieved to see crash off the crossbar and out of play.

Gill should have scored in the 83rd, when substitute Duane Muckette's shot rebounded to him, but he somehow skewed his shot wide with the goalkeeper on the ground and the goal gaping.

Gill made up for that miss three minutes later, darting into the box to latch on to a squared pass from the right and burying his shot into the net.