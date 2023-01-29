Thoughtful steps for new President

President-elect Christine Kangaloo signs her instrument of appointment at the Rotunda, Red House, Port of Spain on January 25. - Angelo Marcelle

Declaring herself humbled by her appointment as the country's second female president, Christine Kangaloo asked the country and more directly, the opponents to her nomination, to give her a chance to demonstrate the equanimity expected of the role.

Noting that she has resigned her previous roles in politics and was determinedly apolitical as Senate President, she correctly noted that hers is not the first transition from active politics to a neutral role in governance.

The most notable movement from active politics to the presidency was the appointment of Arthur NR Robinson from Prime Minister in 1991 to President in 1997.

As cooling off periods between politics and the presidency go, Ms Kangaloo had a slightly longer gap, serving as Senate President for seven years and declaring herself as politically independent on taking up the role.

The fuss over her nomination continued right up to the vote taken in Parliament, which ended with the expected sweep of government votes, endorsement by the Independent senators and a surprising coda as three votes were declared spoiled.

Given that the sitting senators are all experienced in the voting process, there was widespread speculation that three Opposition senators had declined to choose between Ms Kangaloo and the Opposition's choice for the role, Israel Khan.

The new president-elect faces the continuing challenges of the service commissions, most heated recently in the issues facing the Teaching Service Commission and the Police Service Commission in the appointment of a police commissioner.

Despite her limited and largely ceremonial role, Ms Kangaloo must fully and demonstrably exercise her powers of persuasion and comment to guide the country to better and more effective governance.

As the most visible politically independent person in the country, Ms Kangaloo has both an opportunity and a responsibility to use her role to speak – with the measured fairness and dignity that has been the hallmark of her Senate tenure – truth to power on both sides in the Senate and the House.

Among her upcoming decisions will be the composition of the nine Independent Senators, whose tenure in office comes to a formal end in November.

This gives her time, if she chooses to take it, to consider a slate that will represent her stated goal to offer a voice of independent reason in governance.

The president-elect received her instrument of election on Thursday but will take office formally in March, succeeding sitting President Paula-Mae Weekes.

It is in her service from that point that the public will find proof of her commitment to independence in the service of national development.

Even before formally taking office, the first married female President of the Republic has already scored one notable first, bringing the novelty of a "first husband" to President's House.