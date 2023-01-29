Skeletal remains found in burnt car in Claxton Bay

File photo -

THE killings continued on Saturday night with another suspicious death in Claxton Bay.

This comes in the aftermath of two triple and a double murder earlier in the day in Cunupia and Carapo.

The skeletal remains of a person, yet to be identified, was discovered in a burnt vehicle near the dump.

Reports indicate that a loud explosion was heard at Cedar Hill Road, Claxton Bay, just before the dump shortly after 9 pm.

Around 9.20 pm, the Debe Highway patrol unit was on the Solomon Hochoy Highway when a passer-by alerted them to a car on fire.

The officers responded to the scene and contacted the fires services which extinguished the blaze.

The skeletal remains of a human was found in the burnt-out car.

Police are yet to ascertain whether the remains is that of a man or woman.

Investigations are continuing.