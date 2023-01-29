Skeletal remains found in burnt car in Claxton Bay
THE killings continued on Saturday night with another suspicious death in Claxton Bay.
This comes in the aftermath of two triple and a double murder earlier in the day in Cunupia and Carapo.
The skeletal remains of a person, yet to be identified, was discovered in a burnt vehicle near the dump.
Reports indicate that a loud explosion was heard at Cedar Hill Road, Claxton Bay, just before the dump shortly after 9 pm.
Around 9.20 pm, the Debe Highway patrol unit was on the Solomon Hochoy Highway when a passer-by alerted them to a car on fire.
The officers responded to the scene and contacted the fires services which extinguished the blaze.
The skeletal remains of a human was found in the burnt-out car.
Police are yet to ascertain whether the remains is that of a man or woman.
Investigations are continuing.
