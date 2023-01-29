General JN wins Sian Gold Sprint on Day 1 at Santa Rosa Park

Winner of Race 6 General JN is led to the winner’s circle by owner Jerry Narace, third from right), on Saturday, on Day 1 of the local horse racing season, at Santa Rosa Park, Arima. - SUREASH CHOLAI

GENERAL JN captured the $66.2k purse in the feature race – Sian’s Gold Sprint – when the first day of the 2023 racing season ran off at Santa Rosa Park on Saturday.

The winning jockey was D. Khelawan in race six of seven, a 1,100m distance open to all horses.

Coming in second was Super Bird, ridden by B. Boodramsingh, while Cool Cat, with R. Ali as jockey, placed third.

In the 1,750m race one, Soca Harmny jockey B. Boodramsingh rode to the $17.7k purse ahead of J. Boodramsingh’s Just exhale and K. Razack’s Smooth Sailing, who finished in runner-up and third respectively.

B. Boodramsingh showed good form on the opening day as he rode Princess Aruna to victory in the 1,500m event. He pocketed $14.4k and beat to the line R. Balgobin’s Proud Vanessa and J. Boodramsingh’s Zelda, who rounded off the top three in that order.

D. Khelawan also won the 1,100m riding Midnight Lover. Coming in second was B. Boodramsingh’s Happy Bird while T. Phillips’ D’Hummingbird was third.

Additionally, N. Mohammed emerged victorious in the 1,100m ahead of J. Boodramsingh’s Harts Gap and R. Ali’s Blinding Lights respectively.

And in race five, T. Phillips again topped the field riding Schwarzenegger. He defeated second-placed D. Khelawan (Red Hot Filly Pepper) and R. Ali (Con Te Partiro).

A full list of results from Saturday’s races will be published in Monday’s Newsday.