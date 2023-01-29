Features
Newsday Reporter
2 Hrs Ago
-
The Carnival season is in full swing with several Panorama champs already crowned, leading to the battle of the medium of big bands in the upcoming weeks, and fetes every weekend. Here's a snapshot of the action over this month.
Preedy, left, and Problem Child get hyped up during their performance at Sekon Sta's Tribute to Port of Spain concert, Fatima Grounds, Mucurapo. - Roger Jacob
Clowns ready for duty to hold the banner for St Gabriel's Girls' RC steelband for the primary schools Panorama, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - Angelo Marcelle
Superblue thrills fans at the Blow Mano Blow mas camp, Duke Street, Port of Spain. - Angelo Marcelle
Arranger Stefon West, of Couva NGC Couva Joylanders, leads his players in their performance of The Fete Ent Over Yet at the medium steelbands preliminaries in Couva. - Marvin Hamilton
Soca artiste Nailah Blackman thrills the I Love Soca crowd at Barcode, Scarborough. - David Reid
Comments
"A Carnival gallery"