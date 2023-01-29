3 men killed in Cunupia in third triple killing for January

THREE men were killed on Saturday night making it the third triple murder for the month.

Police reported that at about 7.48pm officers assigned to the Cunupia Police Station received a report of a shooting at Hassarath Road, Cunupia. On arrival they found the bodies of two men and were told a third man was taken to the Chagaunas Health Facility. He died while being treated.

The men were identified as Kervin Ramjattan, 35 of Dindial Trace Cunupia, Shawn Thomas, 37, of Boodoo Avenue, Maturita, Arima and Jervon Ince, 20, of Jerningham Junction, Cunupia. Ince died at hospital.

Police said they recovered 13 spent shells, including eight 5.56 mm casing and five 9 mm casing. One live 5.56 round was also found at the scene.

Police did not give a motive for the killing.

The triple killing came hours after two men were murdered outside Roxbury Bar, Southern Main Road Cunupia, also on Saturday. Those killed in that incident were identified as Shaquille Ferdinand, 28, an offshore worker, of Kernahan Trace, Dyette Road, Cunupia and Shaeed Jaboolal, 37, of Remy Trace, Longdenville.

The other two triple murders include three teenagers, all cousins, who were killed at Boy’s Lane Extension on January 22.

Brothers Jamal Hackshaw, 19, and Andre Singh, 16, were found in the backyard of their mother’s home while their cousin Keron Madoo, 16 was found in a neighbour’s yard behind his aunt’s home. This was the country’s first triple murder for the year

On Saturday, the country’s second triple killing took place in Carapo where two men and a woman were shot while in a beige coloured car at Rose Drive, Carapo. Police are yet to identify them.