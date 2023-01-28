US permission– imagine that

FLASHBACK: Dr Rowley shakes hands with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro back in August 2018, to seal the deal that will see TT, for the first time, processing Venezuelan natural gas. Rowley met with Maduro at the Presidential Palace Caracas, Venezuela. FILE PHOTO -

THE EDITOR: The US has given TT permission to drill and explore for gas in Venezuela.

Back when there were the Juan Guaido issues and US sanctions, I stated that TT should just continue working with Venezuela. TT needed the oil and gas. Venezuela had no markets due to sanctions.

But many, including the Opposition, were worried about sanctions by the US.

Today, due to the Russia-Ukraine war/invasion, Venezuela now becomes attractive.

And this permission by the US will only bear fruit some time in 2025, with luck.

If TT had continued working since 2018, today we would have been happier than pappy.

But yes, the US gave TT permission to drill and explore in Venezuela. Imagine that!

PHILIP AYOUNG-CHEE

via e-mail