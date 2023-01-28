Thanks for the music

The National Academy for the Performing Arts (Napa) in Port of Spain.

THE EDITOR: On Wednesday night the French and German Embassies presented classical music at NAPA, Port of Spain in commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Elysee Treaty in 1963.

Musicians Alicia Jagassar and Muhammad Muwakil were honoured with a special plaque. Jagassar should have been given a chance to say just a few words to the audience. The podium was in a dark spot on stage and we did not get to see the lovely lady; she was allowed to leave the stage too quickly.

Thank you for your beautiful music over the years, Jagassar. Keep on playing beautiful music.

Muwakil was absent and someone else received his plaque on his behalf and that person should also have been given a moment to say a few words on behalf of Muwakil.

Dr Roger Henry conducted the National Philharmonic Orchestra and the classical music was exquisite. Best of all was the last piece when Shadow’s Dingolay was played in the beautiful classical style. That was certainly a treat.

NAPA had a packed-out audience who lapped it all up and clapped to their heart's delight.

Thank you, Dr Henry. Success in all that you do and thank you for the music.

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

via e-mail