Port of Spain streets in need of attention

THE EDITOR: I have noted that road repairs have started with a rush all over the country and I wish to bring some attention to some streets in the city.

I hope Charlotte Street (north of Park Street) and Park Street will get attended to, but I also wish to mention the state of Piccadilly Street, which is one of the main streets to egress Port of Spain, especially in an emergency.

As traffic turns off Charlotte Street one is confronted with a depression across the road before the bridge, which could do serious damage to vehicles.

Further along Piccadilly, on approaching Prince Street corner, there are two old buildings which if removed will widen the corner and provide a better turn for vehicles exiting Prince Street before the "Greens."

The road after Queen Street is constantly dug up by WASA as traffic approaches the Besson Street Police Station.

It will also be welcomed if TTEC could replace the blown bulbs on the towers of the street lights on the flyover bridge to enhance safety in that area and afford a better link on the approach to the Beetham Highway going east.

RICHARD PATINO

Arima