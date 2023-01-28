Police second in Courts netball alternative division

Police maintained second position in the Courts All Sectors Netball League alternative division standings after recording a 23-11 victory over UWI when round four action continued at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua on Thursday.

Goal shoot Kaliyah Cooper scored 18 of her 27 attempts to lead the servicewomen to an easy triumph, with teammates Mariah Harridan and Shaniah Millette scoring three and two goals each.

UWI’s goal assist top scored for her team with nine goals from 17 attempts while Natalia Creese netted twice.

The win for Police (six points) was their third from four matches while UWI’s record so far stands at one win and three losses. The tertiary team currently sits in fourth (two points) position on the five-team standings.

In other alternative matches on Thursday, third-placed USC (two points) defeated cellar-placed TT Post (two points) 24-10.

USC’s Michelle Williams scored 13 from 19 attempts while Gellana Grant scored 11 times. TT Post’s Anya Graham scored nine and Richelle D’Arceuil netted one.

In the retro division, third-ranked Marvellites (two points) beat fourth-placed Jabloteh 26-15. Denise Rose (18 goals) was their top scorer with Debra Alie chipping in with eight.

Scoring for Jabloteh was Juliet Britto (seven), Sherry Thomas (five) and Sherry Thomas (three).

Action continues on Saturday with championship matches between Jabloteh and Defence Force (12.30pm), UTC up against Bermudez (1.45pm) and Police versus TT Post.

Premiership matches begin 4.15pm with Defence Force meeting UTT and defending champions Fire against Police from 5.30pm.