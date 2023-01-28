Opposition Leader, US Ambassador hold talks

US Ambassador Candace Bond and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar in discussion in a meeting room at the Parliament, Red House, Port of Spain. Photo courtesy Office of the Opposition Leader. -

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar held a meeting with US Ambassador Candace Bond and her team at the Parliament in Port of Spain on Friday. Those in attendance included MPs Rodney Charles, shadow minister for foreign affairs, Davendranath Tancoo, shadow for finance, and Chief Whip David Lee, shadow for energy.

Persad-Bissessar and Bond discussed several national issues including energy security, education, poverty alleviation, national security and renewable energy, according to a release from the Office of the Opposition

Both the Opposition Leader and the ambassador reaffirmed a commitment to work together in the best interest of TT.