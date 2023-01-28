Massy stores robbery accused disappears after getting bail

File photo: Massy Stores, La Romaine.

ONE of two men charged with the recent kidnapping and robbery at Massy Superstore in La Romaine is on the run from police, having disappeared after securing bail before investigators had a chance to serve him a warrant for murder.

Up to Friday, the police could not confirm the whereabouts of Emmanuel John, also known as John Wick, and Isaiah Thomas.

John, of Roystonia, and Chris Lalla of Dow Village, California, both in Couva, were jointly charged by Southern Division police with the kidnapping of a female assistant manager and robbery, which happened on the night of January 5.

The same night, a third suspect in the kidnapping and robbery was killed by police during a shootout at the Cross Crossing overpass in San Fernando. The dead man was later identified as Imrith Ramesar, 23, of Chaguanas. A fourth suspect is on the run.

John and Lalla faced a San Fernando magistrate on January 13.

The magistrate denied bail and remanded them in custody. The magistrate also informed them of their rights to apply to a judge in chambers for bail if they so desired.

Sometime later, John’s attorney applied to the High Court for bail and was granted $250,000 bail to cover the charges.

Having secured the bail bond, he walked out of the Golden Grove Prisons in Arouca on January 19.

Meanwhile, investigators from the Homicide Bureau (Region III) were gathering evidence against John regarding the shooting dead of Jafett Williams at Yallery Street, Couva, in June 2020.

The investigators were set to serve John the warrant on Thursday, but he was nowhere to be found.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call the police at 999, 555, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), or any police station.