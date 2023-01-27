Who will follow example of NewZealand's PM?

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern -

THE EDITOR: New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced her resignation at the top of her politics after serving only five years. She stands tall in a world where leaders don’t relinquish power easily and sometimes even after defeat; such graceful exit seemingly happens only in the "white" developed world.

Although only 42, she wants to make way for new ideas and new leadership. The fact that the ruling Labour Party has been losing ground to the conservative National Party in opinion polls would have influenced her decision to step down.

She had been facing imminent defeat in elections to be held later this year. Rather than take the party down to defeat, she steps aside hoping that a new leader would give the party a better chance in the coming elections. Her resignation gives the party ten months to turn around the floundering ship.

Which political leader in TT will follow her magnanimous act and make such a graceful exit? Defeat after defeat, and a leader still wants to hold on! It will only lead to political cemetery for a party and its supporters. A new leader provides an opportunity for transformational political change.

VISHNU BISRAM

via e-mail