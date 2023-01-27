'UNC 3'ready tostimulateelectionactivity

President-elect Christine Kangaloo - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: It is a good sign for the United National Congress (UNC) that there were three missing ballots in the election for President of the republic. Three members of the UNC appear ready to stimulate proper political activity in time for general election 2025.

I will reiterate a personal view. There are only two strong-enough political parties in TT. The People's National Movement (PNM) and the UNC with their thousands of base supporters.

The UNC, in my personal view, is wasting time in useless old talk. Rowley must go! Hinds must go! Sinanan must go! Young must go! Deyalsingh must go! As we say in local parlance, none of them ain't going nowhere. The only truly significant MP going anywhere in 2025 will be the Prime Minister. Why? Because he himself says he will go.

The most serious political move made last week was the appointment of Chaguanas businessman Richie Sookhai as a PNM senator. President-elect Christine Kangaloo was always a good legal done deal. Sookhai is the icing on the political cake. His appointment is like winning the National Lottery after buying just one ticket.

Please, let us not mince words. If the PNM can attract "a best thing" since sliced bread in the young business mind, the UNC needs to wake up and smell the political coffee.

TT politics is no longer about race or religion. Those days are over. We have moved into android-style iPhone politics. Climate change, the war in Ukraine and the covid19 pandemic removed all the old political goalposts. Even the horrendous surge in crime is possibly an offshoot (pardon the expression) of the drastic effects of the two-year lockdown.

Only supremely electable candidates vying for the 41 constituencies can make the correct political statement in 2025.

Consider the price of chives at over $10.50 a bundle and you know for sure that crapaud is planning to smoke everybody pipe.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin