Tobago calypsonian to pay TUCO boss for defamation

TUCO president Ainsley King -

TOBAGO-based calypsonian Ingrid Brathwaite-Matthew will be made to pay damages to Ainsley King, president of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO), for defamation after she failed to defend a claim against her.

On Thursday, Justice Eleanor Donaldson-Honeywell granted default judgment against Brathwaite-Matthew, whose sobriquet is Lady IB, with damages to be assessed.

The judge also granted an injunction which restricts Brathwaite-Matthew from writing, speaking, circulating, publishing, or broadcasting anything about King.

In a statement, King said he was happy with the outcome.

“This is a wake-up call for anyone who believes they can defame someone’s character unjustly without any evidence of truth. Therefore, I am pleading to those alike to let good sense prevail and think before acting.”

King filed the defamation claim in October 2021, complaining about a Facebook post which contained “defamatory statements” by Brathwaite-Matthew.

King was represented by attorney Lytton Alfred.