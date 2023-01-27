Spektakula celebrates 41st anniversary

Nadia Batson - Jeff K Mayers

Calypso Spektakula is celebrating its 41st anniversary with three events featuring well-loved artistes and youth performers.

The first event is at Sundar Popo Auditorium, SAPA, San Fernando, on January 28 at 6.30 pm. The production will be reprised on February 3, at Centre of Excellence, Macoya, at 7 pm, and at Lord Kitchener Auditorium, National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain, on February 4, at 6.30 pm.

The show will be emceed by Errol Fabien and features past calypso monarchs and calypso champions. The cast includes multiple Calypso Monarch Chalkdust, David Rudder, SuperBlue, Pink Panther, Ronnie McIntosh, Crazy and Poser. Other peformances will come from Rikki Jai, Nadia Batson, Ricardo Drue, Lord Nelson, Patrice Roberts and Rome.