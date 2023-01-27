So here's why no one wants to invest in Trinidad and Tobago

THE EDITOR: Like most people, I have seen the rising prices of food in TT and around the world. I decided to capitalise on this trend. After lots of research, talks with potential buyers and consultations with foreign producers, I decided to start an orchard. My aim was simple: produce 20 tons of one fruit of high quality, extract pulp for sale and sell byproducts to the beauty industry.

Sounds simple enough, right? Wrong. Anywhere else, this would have been a simple plan. I went to the Government's farm in Centeno to place an order for 2,000 trees with a lead time of 18 months. To me this sounded realistic; after all, this is the sole function of the farms – to produce high-quality grafted plants for the agricultural sector.

Well, wrong again, the manager there is claiming that they cannot fill an order of that size, even though they have three locations and over 100 people on staff. They did take my information and promised to reach out to me, but that was over 14 months ago; nothing to date.

I reached out to a Trini YouTuber making tutorial videos on grafting fruit trees and, guess what, he did it. He and a team of one. Eighteen months later I am now the proud owner of 2,000 grafted fruit trees. Two people in total did what a fully staffed farm, funded by the Government, could not do.

Anyway, trees are being readied for the ground, the tractor just arrived after a lead time of nine months due to farming equipment shortages around the world because of the Russia-Ukraine situation and shipping nightmares.

Six months before planting, things finally looked up, but as our PM predicted, bumpy road ahead. I went to the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) to finance the land, 15 acres of fertile, beautiful, flat land. The bank said that things are looking good, but that I need a Certificate of Environmental Clearance from the EMA as bushes have regrown on the land since last cultivated (by the previous owner). Small thing, don't worry yourself.

Well, big worry. I had to engage a consultant to liaise with Land and Survey, provide topographical drawings, information on chemicals used, source of water used on the farm, drainage, storm water, and hold public consultations with neighbours, etc.

All in all, the people are doing their work, I can't vex. At least it is over. Nope. The EMA responded that they want me to submit a proposal before I can touch the bush for tests to be done for three months in the rainy season and three months in the dry season – to count monkeys and ocelots during the hours of 6 am to 9 am and 6 pm and 9 pm.

Now tell me what to do ? I buy tractor and truck, do courses, study, pay consultants, make down payment on land, pay valuations, do legal searches, maintain a roadway, order my fruit trees, and now have to stop the project to count monkeys and ocelots for almost a year on land that is approved/zoned by Town and Country for farming, and which had been farmed for decades before.

I have to plant in June or I'm doomed. And we wonder why no one wants to invest in TT. We wonder why food prices are high. We wonder what is wrong. I'll keep two trees to plant at home but have 1,998 trees to sell. To the staff at the EMA, please enjoy the food prices.

DEV SINGH

via e-mail