No, indiscriminate killing not the way

File photo

THE EDITOR: We cannot solve the dreadfully high crime rate by indiscriminate killing. More thoughtful and arduous long-term measures will be necessary, so I am surprised that the only response to the recent extrajudicial killings by the police has been approval from both the man in the street and at least one official.

It is a worrying situation. When the police get lauded for on-the-spot killings the way is open for normalising the conduct. While we may think that those "caught in the act" deserve being shot to death, we must consider that they are also entitled to a fair trial.

It could be that any citizen in the wrong place or mistaken for someone else could be killed by desensitised police officers. This is a matter that should get public, corrective action, or at least comment, from the police service and other relevant leaders.

BRENDA DE SILVA

Westmoorings