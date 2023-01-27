McIntyre, 85, seeks to become oldest TTIM marathon walker

Derrick McIntyre, 85, seeks to become oldest TTIM marathon walk participant. -

Derrick McIntyre, 85, is seeking to become the oldest male participant to complete the walking category of the 2023 Trinidad and Tobago International Marathon (TTIM).

The TTIM celebrates its 41st anniversary on Sunday, and the walk – started by the TT Olympic Committee (TTOC) to raise funds for Olympic-bound athletes – is now in its ninth year.

McIntyre has been a regular marathon-walk competitor and is keen on completing the new 26.2 mile course. The funds raised by entrants in this division go to the TTOC Gold Foundation, formerly known as the #10Golds24 Athlete Welfare and Preparation Fund.

Since 2015, marathon walkers have taken on the challenge to complete the course to raise funds for this cause.

Traditionally, the TTIM course began at St Mary’s Junction, Freeport and headed north to the finish line at Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. However, this year’s journey has been rerouted and will start and finish at the savannah.

The new route takes marathon participants through the capital city of Port of Spain, east on the Priority Bus Route (PBR) to Railway Road, Arouca, where they will turn around and return to Port of Spain.

On Sunday, the marathon walkers begin at 3.30am; the full TTIM Carnival Marathon runs off at 5am; and the half marathon starts at 5.30am.

The TTIM committee is led by TTOC president Diane Henderson, who is also president of the TT Commonwealth Games Association and TT Sand and Beach Games Association.

Among the marathon walkers, which number over 24, are McIntyre, former TTOC president Brian Lewis and distance runner Curtis Nero.

TTOC’s marathon walkers also have a support team comprising some of their officials and other national sporting administrators such as Nadine Khan, Anthony Loregnard, Lovie Santana, Stacy Santana, Rheeza Grant, June Durham, Mark Griffith, Mark Pouchet, Donald Pierre, Shari Pierre, Derek Ashby- Williams and Melanie Gulston.

Although registration is already closed, former Olympic president Lewis extended his call on the public to come out and support the Olympic medal dream of team TT.

Anyone can make a financial contribution to TTOC Scotiabank account # 171188 or at the TTOC office on 104 Woodford Street-Newtown, Port of Spain.