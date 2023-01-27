Kaiso comes to Little Carib theatre

Krisson Joseph will present In Defence of Carnival: Revel in the Ritual at the Little Carib Theatre, White and Robert Streets, Woodbrook. -

Leading vocalist Krisson Joseph will present In Defence of Carnival: Revel in the Ritual, a calypso extravaganza, in partnership with the Little Carib Theatre on January 28.

A media release said this is the first in a series of collaborations to mark the 75th anniversary of The Little Carib Theatre, one of the oldest and most established independent theatres in the Caribbean.

Joseph is the son of the late, great calypsonian Seadley “Penguin” Joseph.

In Defence of Carnival: Revel in Ritual is a celebration through calypso of the power of the Carnival ritual and its potential to transform communities if properly understood, the release said.

“By meditating on, and singing along to the musical philosophies of our calypsonians as they express the power of our Carnival rituals in rhythm and rhyme, this kaiso show will play a role in reminding us all of our own inherent power,” Joseph said in the release.

He will be accompanied by top musicians, including Theron Shaw on guitar and Anthony Woodroffe on saxophone.

Tickets are available at the Little Carib Theatre box office, White and Roberts Street,Woodbrook. The show is also being live-streamed at https://wack.tv/event/in-defence-of-carnival-revel-in-the-ritual.